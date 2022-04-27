Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VEEV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $180.22 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.30.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

