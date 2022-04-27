Venator Materials (VNTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Venator Materials to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE VNTR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.12. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.
Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
