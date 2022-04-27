Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.98 Million

Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will report sales of $61.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.60 million and the highest is $63.73 million. Veracyte posted sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $269.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.60 million to $271.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $326.37 million, with estimates ranging from $310.90 million to $333.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,404,000 after buying an additional 533,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,499,000 after purchasing an additional 181,381 shares during the period.

VCYT opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

