Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Verano has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

