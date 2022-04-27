Veris Residential (VRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

VRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

