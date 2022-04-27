Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.
Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
