Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,128. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

