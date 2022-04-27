Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.13 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.67-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of VRT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 302,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,258.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 796,053 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224,356 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

