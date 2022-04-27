Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.67-$0.77 EPS.

NYSE VRT opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.