Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-$0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.64 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertiv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 224,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.