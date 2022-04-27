VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. VICI Properties has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.800-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.80-$1.84 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect VICI Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

