Vimeo (VMEO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Vimeo to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Vimeo has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. On average, analysts expect Vimeo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.18. Vimeo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $118,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $3,336,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

