Vincerx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vincerx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VINC shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vincerx by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vincerx by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vincerx by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22. Vincerx has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.69. On average, research analysts forecast that Vincerx will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

