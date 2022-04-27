Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 1,576.5% in April

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 1,576.5% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Viper Networks stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,333,862. Viper Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About Viper Networks
