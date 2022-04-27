Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Up 1,103.4% in April

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,118,000 shares, an increase of 1,103.4% from the March 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CBBYF remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

