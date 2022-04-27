Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of V traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,855,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,325. Visa has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.95. The firm has a market cap of $384.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

