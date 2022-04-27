Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Visa stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

