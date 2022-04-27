Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $304.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.48.

V stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $384.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

