Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $254.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

V stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.95. The stock has a market cap of $384.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

