Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $254.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.48.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average of $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $384.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 2,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 28.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 31,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

