Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $254.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.
V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.48.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average of $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $384.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 2,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 28.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 31,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.