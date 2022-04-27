Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $284.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on V. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.71.
Shares of V stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.95. The company has a market cap of $384.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
