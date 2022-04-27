Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VGZ stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $100.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.34. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

