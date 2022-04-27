Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

VIST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,397. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $699.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.