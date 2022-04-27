Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €13.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($14.62) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($16.24) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.76) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

EPA:VIV opened at €11.11 ($11.95) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($18.12) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($26.74). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.49.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

