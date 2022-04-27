Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 147 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 147 ($1.87) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.18).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 126.64 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £35.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.20.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

