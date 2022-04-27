Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 147 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) has been given a GBX 147 ($1.87) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 225 ($2.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.18).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 126.64 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £35.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.20.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

