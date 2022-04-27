Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLPNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.50 ($32.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.16) to €41.50 ($44.62) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
VLPNY stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.61.
Voestalpine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
