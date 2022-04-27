Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Vonage stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 64,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Vonage has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vonage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vonage by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Vonage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,435,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

