Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($52.69) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($68.28) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.92 ($64.43).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €39.01 ($41.95) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.74 ($41.66) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($65.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

