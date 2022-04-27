Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.
Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
About Vor Biopharma (Get Rating)
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
