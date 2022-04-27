Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.19.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

