Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.