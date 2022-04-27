voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.