vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

VTVT stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -1.59.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.