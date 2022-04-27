Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.49 and a 200-day moving average of $189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.