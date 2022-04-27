W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.
WRB stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after buying an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
