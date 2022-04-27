W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.72

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 1.72 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $27.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

GWW stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.83. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

