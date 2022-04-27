Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,649. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $695.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,364.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

