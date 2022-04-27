Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.71.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.