WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

WalkMe stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45. WalkMe has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

