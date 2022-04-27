Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 591,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,780,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

