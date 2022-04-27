Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Warner Bros. Discovery to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Warner Bros. Discovery and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 0 3 0 2.50 Warner Bros. Discovery Competitors 391 1841 2662 76 2.49

Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.71%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 65.98%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion $1.01 billion 12.88 Warner Bros. Discovery Competitors $11.52 billion $2.61 billion 12.89

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery 8.25% 8.12% 3.04% Warner Bros. Discovery Competitors 33.95% 3.21% 4.37%

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery competitors beat Warner Bros. Discovery on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

