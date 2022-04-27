Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,966. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

