Watts Water Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

WTS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $129.72 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

