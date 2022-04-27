WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of WD-40 in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $187.19 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $170.44 and a 1 year high of $279.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.90 and a 200-day moving average of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 13.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

