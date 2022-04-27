Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WMLLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 129,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.14. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.56.
About Wealth Minerals (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wealth Minerals (WMLLF)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.