Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WMLLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 129,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.14. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

