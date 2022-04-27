Weave Communications (WEAV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Weave Communications to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

