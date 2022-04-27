Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeStreet stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $789.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

