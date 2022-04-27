Wedbush Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $160.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wedbush from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $126.51 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

