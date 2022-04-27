Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NYSE RF opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

