Wedbush Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wedbush from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

NYSE:DHI opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

