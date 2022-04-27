Wedbush Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 396,965 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

